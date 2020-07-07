All apartments in Dallas
1977 Courtside Drive

1977 Courtside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1977 Courtside Dr, Dallas, TX 75051

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Grand Prairie area! The exterior offers plenty of space in the front and backyard. The interior offers hard flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. With plenty of storage and countertop space in the kitchen, and a good sized dining spot as well. The masterbedroom is very spacious and the masterbath has a his and her sink and combined shower and tub. All the bedrooms are very spacious. The home is located close to plenty of shopping, parks, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Courtside Drive have any available units?
1977 Courtside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1977 Courtside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Courtside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Courtside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1977 Courtside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1977 Courtside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Courtside Drive offers parking.
Does 1977 Courtside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1977 Courtside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Courtside Drive have a pool?
No, 1977 Courtside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Courtside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1977 Courtside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Courtside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1977 Courtside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Courtside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1977 Courtside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

