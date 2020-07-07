1977 Courtside Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Grand Prairie area! The exterior offers plenty of space in the front and backyard. The interior offers hard flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. With plenty of storage and countertop space in the kitchen, and a good sized dining spot as well. The masterbedroom is very spacious and the masterbath has a his and her sink and combined shower and tub. All the bedrooms are very spacious. The home is located close to plenty of shopping, parks, and schools.