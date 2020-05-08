1965 Nomas St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath One Story Home near Trinity Groves - Beautifully remodeled home near Trinity Groves. Look no further, this one has all you need. Open concept living area, fresh and modern paint colors, dark laminate flooring and stunning light fixtures. Spacious galley kitchen including granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized bedrooms with new carpet and ceiling fans. Huge fenced back yard with patio and storage shed. Side entry driveway with gate, tons of extra parking and two carport spaces. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!



No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking. Owner holds a TX RE license



Apply online at cwsparks.com.



No Pets Allowed



