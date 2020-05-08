All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1965 Nomas St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1965 Nomas St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1965 Nomas St

1965 Nomas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1965 Nomas Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath One Story Home near Trinity Groves - Beautifully remodeled home near Trinity Groves. Look no further, this one has all you need. Open concept living area, fresh and modern paint colors, dark laminate flooring and stunning light fixtures. Spacious galley kitchen including granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Nice sized bedrooms with new carpet and ceiling fans. Huge fenced back yard with patio and storage shed. Side entry driveway with gate, tons of extra parking and two carport spaces. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. No Pets. No Smoking. Owner holds a TX RE license

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3817193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Nomas St have any available units?
1965 Nomas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 Nomas St have?
Some of 1965 Nomas St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Nomas St currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Nomas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Nomas St pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Nomas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1965 Nomas St offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Nomas St offers parking.
Does 1965 Nomas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Nomas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Nomas St have a pool?
No, 1965 Nomas St does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Nomas St have accessible units?
No, 1965 Nomas St does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Nomas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Nomas St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University