1930 Pacific Ave

It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.
Apartment Amenities
Spacious Studio, 1 and 2 Bedrooms
Loft Style Open Floor-Plans
Premium Fixtures
Custom Cabinetry
LVT Floors
Stainless Steel Appliances
Front Load Whirlpool Washer & Dryer In-unit
Custom Rolling Shade Window Treatments
Sliding Barn Doors
Contemporary Lighting
Designer Tile Backsplashes
Glass Shelving Over Kitchen Sink
Quartz Countertops
Natural Light Enhancing Interior Windows
Gourmet Island Kitchens
Spa-inspired Barrier Free Shower & Separated Tub
Corner Units with Wrap-Around Windows
USB Charging Station
Mud Room Style Entry
Community Amenities
Controlled Access Building
City Views from Rooftop Pool and Sun Deck
Music Room with Instruments Provided
Art Room "Maker-Space"
Complimentary Bike Service & Storage
Fitness Center Featuring Technogym
Treed Green Space Adjacent to Building
Sky Bridge Access to Parking Garage
Concierge Service
Package Reception
Historic Building Art-Deco Accents
4500 Sq ft Resident Lounge
Gathering Areas & Lounges
Conference Room
Tech Charging Area
Poolside Club Room and Lounge Area
Pet Friendly Community with Pet Spa
Complimentary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas
Smoke Free Environment
Front Entrance Drop-off & Pick-up Area
LEED Certified Building
(Leaders in Energy and Environmental Design)
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!