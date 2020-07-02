1930 Pacific Ave

Amenities

It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.



Apartment Amenities



Spacious Studio, 1 and 2 Bedrooms



Loft Style Open Floor-Plans



Premium Fixtures



Custom Cabinetry



LVT Floors



Stainless Steel Appliances



Front Load Whirlpool Washer & Dryer In-unit



Custom Rolling Shade Window Treatments



Sliding Barn Doors



Contemporary Lighting



Designer Tile Backsplashes



Glass Shelving Over Kitchen Sink



Quartz Countertops



Natural Light Enhancing Interior Windows



Gourmet Island Kitchens



Spa-inspired Barrier Free Shower & Separated Tub



Corner Units with Wrap-Around Windows



USB Charging Station



Mud Room Style Entry



Community Amenities



Controlled Access​ Building



City Views from Rooftop Pool and Sun Deck​



Music Room with Instruments Provided



Art Room "Maker-Space"



Complimentary Bike Service & Storage



Fitness Center Featuring Technogym



Treed Green Space Adjacent to Building



Sky Bridge Access to Parking Garage



Concierge Service



Package Reception



Historic Building Art-Deco Accents



4500 Sq ft Resident Lounge



Gathering Areas & Lounges



Conference Room



Tech Charging Area



Poolside Club Room and Lounge Area



Pet Friendly Community with Pet Spa



Complimentary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas



Smoke Free Environment



Front Entrance Drop-off & Pick-up Area​



LEED Certified Building



(Leaders in Energy and Environmental Design)



In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!