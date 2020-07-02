All apartments in Dallas
1930 Pacific Ave

1930 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
concierge
gym
green community
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
It’s time to downsize your life. You and I know it’s about time. Yeah, the 20 acre mega mansion with the champagne filled grotto, helicopter pad, underground secret laboratory, crocodile moat, 15 ft slides, and 20 car garage was nice for a while, but it’s not as exciting as it used to be. Plus it was kind of a pain to manage. Instead you’ve decided to take up a quiet and simpler life. You’ll do just fine with the infinity pool, downstairs fine-dining-room-service hotel restaurant, and fancy downtown views. Some may see it as a downgrade, but not you.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious Studio, 1 and 2 Bedrooms

Loft Style Open Floor-Plans

Premium Fixtures

Custom Cabinetry

LVT Floors

Stainless Steel Appliances

Front Load Whirlpool Washer & Dryer In-unit

Custom Rolling Shade Window Treatments

Sliding Barn Doors

Contemporary Lighting

Designer Tile Backsplashes

Glass Shelving Over Kitchen Sink

Quartz Countertops

Natural Light Enhancing Interior Windows

Gourmet Island Kitchens

Spa-inspired Barrier Free Shower & Separated Tub

Corner Units with Wrap-Around Windows

USB Charging Station

Mud Room Style Entry

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Controlled Access​ Building

City Views from Rooftop Pool and Sun Deck​

Music Room with Instruments Provided

Art Room "Maker-Space"

Complimentary Bike Service & Storage

Fitness Center Featuring Technogym

Treed Green Space Adjacent to Building

Sky Bridge Access to Parking Garage

Concierge Service

Package Reception

Historic Building Art-Deco Accents

4500 Sq ft Resident Lounge

Gathering Areas & Lounges

Conference Room

Tech Charging Area

Poolside Club Room and Lounge Area

Pet Friendly Community with Pet Spa

Complimentary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas

Smoke Free Environment

Front Entrance Drop-off & Pick-up Area​

LEED Certified Building

(Leaders in Energy and Environmental Design)

=================================

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Pacific Ave have any available units?
1930 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 1930 Pacific Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Pacific Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1930 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 1930 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Pacific Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Pacific Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1930 Pacific Ave has a pool.
Does 1930 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1930 Pacific Ave has accessible units.
Does 1930 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

