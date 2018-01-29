All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020

1921 Old Orchard Drive

1921 Old Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Old Orchard Drive, Dallas, TX 75208
Kessler Park - Stevens Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Premier Stevens Park Tudor marrying old world architecture with contemporary design and open floor plan. Built in 2018 boasting exquisite craftsmanship and character throughout. Abundant natural light, solid oak wood floors, tall ceilings and windows, and expansive kitchen and living areas create open and inviting entertaining spaces. Stunning kitchen w huge island features superior finishes including pro grade range, ss appliances, and marble counter tops. Downstairs master suite has luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Additional bedroom down and two spacious bedrooms upstairs each with private bathrooms. Backyard features covered outdoor kitchen and entertaining area and gated drive. Minutes from Bishop Arts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Old Orchard Drive have any available units?
1921 Old Orchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Old Orchard Drive have?
Some of 1921 Old Orchard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Old Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Old Orchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Old Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Old Orchard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1921 Old Orchard Drive offer parking?
No, 1921 Old Orchard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Old Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Old Orchard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Old Orchard Drive have a pool?
No, 1921 Old Orchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Old Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 Old Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Old Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Old Orchard Drive has units with dishwashers.

