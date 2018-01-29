1921 Old Orchard Drive

Amenities

Premier Stevens Park Tudor marrying old world architecture with contemporary design and open floor plan. Built in 2018 boasting exquisite craftsmanship and character throughout. Abundant natural light, solid oak wood floors, tall ceilings and windows, and expansive kitchen and living areas create open and inviting entertaining spaces. Stunning kitchen w huge island features superior finishes including pro grade range, ss appliances, and marble counter tops. Downstairs master suite has luxurious bath and walk-in closet. Additional bedroom down and two spacious bedrooms upstairs each with private bathrooms. Backyard features covered outdoor kitchen and entertaining area and gated drive. Minutes from Bishop Arts!