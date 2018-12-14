Well maintained one story brick home located within walking distance of Mountain Creek Lake and Park. Great 3 bedroom and 2 baths family home. Separate bedrooms and master has a separate bath and shower with double sinks. Home for entertainment and Relax after day long work. Come & see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1913 Beach Drive have any available units?
1913 Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1913 Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1913 Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.