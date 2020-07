Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern Townhouse located in the very sought after lower Greenville area! This Fully furnished home is minutes away from White Rock Lake, Downtown, Deep Ellum, and much more. The open floor plan and rooftop deck make this place perfect for entertaining!! MUST SEE!