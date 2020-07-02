All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1912 Abshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1912 Abshire Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:21 PM

1912 Abshire Lane

1912 Abshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1912 Abshire Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great two bedroom one story townhome! Ceramic tile floors throughout. Very spacious bedrooms & closets. Large living area with stone fireplace, 2 car detached garage. Refrigerator provided. Nice covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Abshire Lane have any available units?
1912 Abshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Abshire Lane have?
Some of 1912 Abshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Abshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Abshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Abshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Abshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1912 Abshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Abshire Lane offers parking.
Does 1912 Abshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Abshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Abshire Lane have a pool?
No, 1912 Abshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Abshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 1912 Abshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Abshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Abshire Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L2 Uptown
2828 Lemmon Ave East
Dallas, TX 75204
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University