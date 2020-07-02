1912 Abshire Lane

Great two bedroom one story townhome! Ceramic tile floors throughout. Very spacious bedrooms & closets. Large living area with stone fireplace, 2 car detached garage. Refrigerator provided. Nice covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
