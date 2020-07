Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great location near popular Henderson Avenue and Lower Greenville. Walk to Henderson tap house, Sprouts, Trader Joes, and many more bars and restaurants. First floor unit has recently been completely repainted with updated appliances, shared backyard, doggy door and much more! Backyard has shared fenced in yard.