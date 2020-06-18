All apartments in Dallas
19000 Whitewater Lane
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:38 AM

19000 Whitewater Lane

19000 Whitewater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19000 Whitewater Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
19000 Whitewater Lane Available 12/06/19 Fantastic 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home Available for Move-In on December 1, 2019. - Beautiful custom home in highly sought after area of Dallas and Plano schools. Great floorplan, lots of upgrades including crown moldings, plantation shutters, wood floors, ceramic tile, custom kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom features a stunning shower and vanity with granite. Entertain guests from the backyard around the outdoor living area with gazebo. Close to Addison, Plano, Frisco, and the Dallas North Tollway with a great selection of restaurants and shopping!

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE4459817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19000 Whitewater Lane have any available units?
19000 Whitewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 19000 Whitewater Lane have?
Some of 19000 Whitewater Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19000 Whitewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19000 Whitewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19000 Whitewater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19000 Whitewater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19000 Whitewater Lane offer parking?
No, 19000 Whitewater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19000 Whitewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19000 Whitewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19000 Whitewater Lane have a pool?
No, 19000 Whitewater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19000 Whitewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 19000 Whitewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19000 Whitewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19000 Whitewater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

