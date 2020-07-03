18936 Waterway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Stylishly UPDATED Charming garden home .. New Orleans courtyard. High ceilings, skylights, big windows. Totally renovated kitchen opens to living with gleaming white quartz bar and counters with glass tile backsplash. Dishwasher, double oven, microwave, faucets, sinks replaced. Some new cabinets, all faced with custom shaker style doors. Spacious secluded master with enlarged shower, freestanding tub, quartz counters, fashion lighting and mirrors. Roof and skylights replaced 2017. Foundation repaired 2018. Heat replaced 2017 Air replaced 2018 Separate utility room with big storage closet. Bonus enclosed garden room Garage is oversized Quiet neighborhood Owner is licensed Realtor.