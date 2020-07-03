All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:42 AM

18936 Waterway Road

18936 Waterway Road · No Longer Available
Location

18936 Waterway Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Stylishly UPDATED Charming garden home .. New Orleans courtyard. High ceilings, skylights, big windows. Totally renovated kitchen opens to living with gleaming white quartz bar and counters with glass tile backsplash. Dishwasher, double oven, microwave, faucets, sinks replaced. Some new cabinets, all faced with custom shaker style doors. Spacious secluded master with enlarged shower, freestanding tub, quartz counters, fashion lighting and mirrors. Roof and skylights replaced 2017. Foundation repaired 2018. Heat replaced 2017 Air replaced 2018 Separate utility room with big storage closet. Bonus enclosed garden room Garage is oversized Quiet neighborhood Owner is licensed Realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18936 Waterway Road have any available units?
18936 Waterway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18936 Waterway Road have?
Some of 18936 Waterway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18936 Waterway Road currently offering any rent specials?
18936 Waterway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18936 Waterway Road pet-friendly?
No, 18936 Waterway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18936 Waterway Road offer parking?
Yes, 18936 Waterway Road offers parking.
Does 18936 Waterway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18936 Waterway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18936 Waterway Road have a pool?
No, 18936 Waterway Road does not have a pool.
Does 18936 Waterway Road have accessible units?
No, 18936 Waterway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18936 Waterway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18936 Waterway Road has units with dishwashers.

