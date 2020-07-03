All apartments in Dallas
18868 Haddington Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:49 AM

18868 Haddington Lane

18868 Haddington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18868 Haddington Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Enjoy The Privacy & Security Within 24 HR Guard Gated community. Spectacular Setting Facing the Secluded Part Of heavily wooded Katie Jackson Park. Open floor plan with custom powered shutters, hardwood floors, and high ceilings in living room. Newly updated kitchen with stone tile island. Master suite with large walk-in closet & guest bedroom or study with full bath downstairs. Two bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath & game room or living area upstairs. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Great PISD school district. Good credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18868 Haddington Lane have any available units?
18868 Haddington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18868 Haddington Lane have?
Some of 18868 Haddington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18868 Haddington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18868 Haddington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18868 Haddington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18868 Haddington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18868 Haddington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18868 Haddington Lane offers parking.
Does 18868 Haddington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18868 Haddington Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18868 Haddington Lane have a pool?
No, 18868 Haddington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18868 Haddington Lane have accessible units?
No, 18868 Haddington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18868 Haddington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18868 Haddington Lane has units with dishwashers.

