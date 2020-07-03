18868 Haddington Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Enjoy The Privacy & Security Within 24 HR Guard Gated community. Spectacular Setting Facing the Secluded Part Of heavily wooded Katie Jackson Park. Open floor plan with custom powered shutters, hardwood floors, and high ceilings in living room. Newly updated kitchen with stone tile island. Master suite with large walk-in closet & guest bedroom or study with full bath downstairs. Two bedrooms with jack-n-jill bath & game room or living area upstairs. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Great PISD school district. Good credit a must.