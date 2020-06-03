All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:52 PM

1877 Stevens Bluff Lane

1877 Stevens Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1877 Stevens Bluff Lane, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sophisticated, spacious corner unit with views of Dallas skyline. Modern floor plan with energy-efficient windows that illuminate the home with abundant natural light. Top quality finishes throughout include hardwood floors, extensive molding & custom window shades. Gourmet kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel, granite countertops, large kitchen island, under mount sink, & generous counter & cabinet space. High end appliances including luxury commercial vent & 36 inch Capital Connoisurain range. Luxurious master suite boasts dual sinks, frame-less shower, garden tub, elegant walk in closet with central island & private balcony. Attached 2 car private garage. Third floor deck conversion offers many options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane have any available units?
1877 Stevens Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane have?
Some of 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Stevens Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1877 Stevens Bluff Lane has units with dishwashers.

