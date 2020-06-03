1877 Stevens Bluff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sophisticated, spacious corner unit with views of Dallas skyline. Modern floor plan with energy-efficient windows that illuminate the home with abundant natural light. Top quality finishes throughout include hardwood floors, extensive molding & custom window shades. Gourmet kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel, granite countertops, large kitchen island, under mount sink, & generous counter & cabinet space. High end appliances including luxury commercial vent & 36 inch Capital Connoisurain range. Luxurious master suite boasts dual sinks, frame-less shower, garden tub, elegant walk in closet with central island & private balcony. Attached 2 car private garage. Third floor deck conversion offers many options.