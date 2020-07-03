All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 19 2019 at 5:47 PM

18758 Vista Del Sol

18758 Vista Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

18758 Vista Del Sol, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning, elevated, two story home is fabulously located in Parkway Village. Upon entry, find a formal living and dining, with soaring ceilings, leading to the open living and kitchen area. The kitchen features built in cabinets, an island, gas cook top and a view to the outdoors! Master bedroom downstairs, bedrooms and a family room with a fireplace, upstairs. The backyard offers a great space for entertainment. Make an appointment to see it today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18758 Vista Del Sol have any available units?
18758 Vista Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 18758 Vista Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
18758 Vista Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18758 Vista Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 18758 Vista Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 18758 Vista Del Sol offer parking?
No, 18758 Vista Del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 18758 Vista Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18758 Vista Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18758 Vista Del Sol have a pool?
No, 18758 Vista Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 18758 Vista Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 18758 Vista Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 18758 Vista Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 18758 Vista Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18758 Vista Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 18758 Vista Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.

