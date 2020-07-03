18758 Vista Del Sol

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

This stunning, elevated, two story home is fabulously located in Parkway Village. Upon entry, find a formal living and dining, with soaring ceilings, leading to the open living and kitchen area. The kitchen features built in cabinets, an island, gas cook top and a view to the outdoors! Master bedroom downstairs, bedrooms and a family room with a fireplace, upstairs. The backyard offers a great space for entertainment. Make an appointment to see it today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!

