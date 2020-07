Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is a hidden gem in stunning West Kessler neighborhood near Bishop Arts District. The strategically designed four bedroom floor plan lends itself to family or roommates. The house is walking distance to school, walking trails and to the Stephens Park Golf Course. Gorgeous views of the Dallas Skyline. Green features!