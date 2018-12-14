All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:08 PM

18620 Gibbons Drive

18620 Gibbons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18620 Gibbons Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home with spacious LV area, soaring ceilings & romantic fireplace. Gourmet kitchen is cooks delight-- beautiful granite counter tops, updated appliances including stainless built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and gas cook top. Beautiful updated flooring throughout! Relax in private Master retreat with over sized jetted tub, luxurious frame-less shower, His and Hers vanities & huge walk-in closet. Plant ledges, art niches and exquisite architectural accents throughout! Flowing floor plan has upstairs hallway bridge connecting secondary bedrooms & game room with built-ins. New refrigerator, washer and dryer to be installed if desired. See list of updates in transaction desk...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have any available units?
18620 Gibbons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18620 Gibbons Drive have?
Some of 18620 Gibbons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18620 Gibbons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18620 Gibbons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18620 Gibbons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18620 Gibbons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18620 Gibbons Drive offers parking.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18620 Gibbons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have a pool?
No, 18620 Gibbons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have accessible units?
No, 18620 Gibbons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18620 Gibbons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18620 Gibbons Drive has units with dishwashers.

