18504 Shadow Ridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/58523bd022 ----

Amazing location near Dallas N Tollway and George Bush Turnpike! 3 BR beautiful home! New flooring to be installed, vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms and much more. Fireplace with ceramic logs, natural lighting, walk in closets, built-ins, double sinks, jetted tub & separate shower in master bedroom. Spacious kitchen, all appliances included. Plenty of cabinet space & breakfast area. The patio features an over-sized covered porch with 8 ft board-on-board, capped privacy fence. The 2 car garage is insulated with epoxy floor and automatic opener. Most of the fixtures are updated in the home. Radiant barrier and solar screens for energy efficiency. See it today! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.



Central Heat & Air

Disposal

Pets Allowed