1839 Naylor Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully updated home is just minutes from White Rock Lake, The Arboretum, and Downtown Dallas and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hard flooring throughout, and an open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The updated kitchen includes glass-top range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher and the features go on with the master bedroom en suite with great subway tile shower, 2 additional bedrooms, updated guest bathroom, central air conditioning and heat, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. Come check it out before it's gone! Application fee $40 per adult. Must be in certified funds. Use TAR application. Schedule to self-show through the Rently App today.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.