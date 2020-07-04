All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1839 Naylor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1839 Naylor Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:48 AM

1839 Naylor Street

1839 Naylor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1839 Naylor Street, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully updated home is just minutes from White Rock Lake, The Arboretum, and Downtown Dallas and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hard flooring throughout, and an open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The updated kitchen includes glass-top range, built-in microwave, and dishwasher and the features go on with the master bedroom en suite with great subway tile shower, 2 additional bedrooms, updated guest bathroom, central air conditioning and heat, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. Come check it out before it's gone! Application fee $40 per adult. Must be in certified funds. Use TAR application. Schedule to self-show through the Rently App today.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 Naylor Street have any available units?
1839 Naylor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1839 Naylor Street have?
Some of 1839 Naylor Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1839 Naylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1839 Naylor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 Naylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1839 Naylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 1839 Naylor Street offer parking?
No, 1839 Naylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 1839 Naylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 Naylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 Naylor Street have a pool?
No, 1839 Naylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 1839 Naylor Street have accessible units?
No, 1839 Naylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 Naylor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 Naylor Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University