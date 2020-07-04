1835 Sedona Lane

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Amazing 3/2/2 Available Now - Amazing 3/2/2 ready for an immediate move in. This gem is situated on an oversized lot in a well established neighborhood. Efficient floorplan with tons of natural light and energy. Front entry opens to living area with built in storage cubbys. Spacious dining area with french door overlooking the large backyard. Kitchen offers painted cabinets, granite countertops accented with black dishwasher and vent hood, garbage disposal and cabinet pantry. Master bedroom boasts walk in shower and his and hers closets. Hardwoods in living area and hallway with ceramic tile in kitchen and dining area. Large bedrooms, ceiling fans and more! Fullsize utility and storage closet in garage with opener! Priced to Lease! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your personal tour today.



Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. No Smoking.



