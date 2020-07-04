All apartments in Dallas
1835 Sedona Lane
1835 Sedona Lane

1835 Sedona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Sedona Lane, Dallas, TX 75232
Redbird

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3/2/2 Available Now - Amazing 3/2/2 ready for an immediate move in. This gem is situated on an oversized lot in a well established neighborhood. Efficient floorplan with tons of natural light and energy. Front entry opens to living area with built in storage cubbys. Spacious dining area with french door overlooking the large backyard. Kitchen offers painted cabinets, granite countertops accented with black dishwasher and vent hood, garbage disposal and cabinet pantry. Master bedroom boasts walk in shower and his and hers closets. Hardwoods in living area and hallway with ceramic tile in kitchen and dining area. Large bedrooms, ceiling fans and more! Fullsize utility and storage closet in garage with opener! Priced to Lease! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your personal tour today.

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. No Smoking.

(RLNE5084475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 Sedona Lane have any available units?
1835 Sedona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 Sedona Lane have?
Some of 1835 Sedona Lane's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 Sedona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1835 Sedona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 Sedona Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1835 Sedona Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1835 Sedona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1835 Sedona Lane offers parking.
Does 1835 Sedona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1835 Sedona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 Sedona Lane have a pool?
No, 1835 Sedona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1835 Sedona Lane have accessible units?
No, 1835 Sedona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 Sedona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 Sedona Lane has units with dishwashers.

