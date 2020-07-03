All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

18316 Summerfield Drive

18316 Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18316 Summerfield Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Short term lease considered. Gorgeous 1 story with amazing 19x23 outdoor living, fireplace & built in grill, stamped concrete! Very private backyard with electronic gate & 8 ft tall b-on-board fence! Great floor plan: split bedrooms 3 directions & 3 full baths for privacy! Elegant tall ceilings, see-thru fireplace to living-study & family room, open kitchen to large living with great view of backyard oasis! So many upgrades: wood floors, modern lighting, plantation shutters, even includes Tesla wall charger in garage! Kitchen has granite, stainless appliances & 5 burner gas cooktop! Baths are updated with granite, marble & seamless shower glass in master bath. Pets are accepted on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18316 Summerfield Drive have any available units?
18316 Summerfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18316 Summerfield Drive have?
Some of 18316 Summerfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18316 Summerfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18316 Summerfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18316 Summerfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18316 Summerfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18316 Summerfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18316 Summerfield Drive offers parking.
Does 18316 Summerfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18316 Summerfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18316 Summerfield Drive have a pool?
No, 18316 Summerfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18316 Summerfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 18316 Summerfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18316 Summerfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18316 Summerfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

