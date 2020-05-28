All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

18219 Muir Circle

18219 Muir Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18219 Muir Circle, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in Far North Dallas. This open-floor concept is perfect for living and entertaining. Updates include, but not limited to, new flooring, quartz countertops and white wood-shaker cabinets. Accent lighting, a blue tooth vanity mirror, a touchless kitchen faucet and a 60” garden tub are a few of the modern touches that makes this home a “step above”. Large windows provide for plenty of natural lighting. Home includes a separate utility room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and the George Bush Turnpike, makes this centrally located home a desirable location to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18219 Muir Circle have any available units?
18219 Muir Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18219 Muir Circle have?
Some of 18219 Muir Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18219 Muir Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18219 Muir Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18219 Muir Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18219 Muir Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18219 Muir Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18219 Muir Circle offers parking.
Does 18219 Muir Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18219 Muir Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18219 Muir Circle have a pool?
No, 18219 Muir Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18219 Muir Circle have accessible units?
No, 18219 Muir Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18219 Muir Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18219 Muir Circle has units with dishwashers.

