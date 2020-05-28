18219 Muir Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in Far North Dallas. This open-floor concept is perfect for living and entertaining. Updates include, but not limited to, new flooring, quartz countertops and white wood-shaker cabinets. Accent lighting, a blue tooth vanity mirror, a touchless kitchen faucet and a 60” garden tub are a few of the modern touches that makes this home a “step above”. Large windows provide for plenty of natural lighting. Home includes a separate utility room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and the George Bush Turnpike, makes this centrally located home a desirable location to live.