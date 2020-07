Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Impeccably maintained, low maintenance garden home located in the gated community of Frankford Lakes and highly acclaimed Plano ISD! Interior features an open floor plan, lots of windows allowing for an abundance of natural light, and relaxing views of the neighborhood lake. Upgrades include hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large master ensuite is complete with a sitting area or can be used as a study space.