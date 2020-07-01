All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:09 PM

18127 Whispering Gables Ln

18127 Whispering Gables Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18127 Whispering Gables Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree West

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy & Spacious Townhome near Dallas North Tollway - Property Id: 183410

Cozy and spacious 2.5-bedroom, 2 bath & one car garage Bent Tree West townhome available for rent.
Within walking distance from Mitchell Elementary school, Bent Tree club and the Dallas Parkway restaurants near Trinity Mills and Frankford crossing.
Easy access to Dallas Tollway North, PGBT, Willow Bend mall, Addison Entertainment District, Galleria mall and Shops @Legacy.
This must-see townhome in excellent condition is listed for $1550 a month.
Grounds are maintained by the owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/183410p
Property Id 183410

(RLNE5349854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18127 Whispering Gables Ln have any available units?
18127 Whispering Gables Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18127 Whispering Gables Ln have?
Some of 18127 Whispering Gables Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18127 Whispering Gables Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18127 Whispering Gables Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18127 Whispering Gables Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 18127 Whispering Gables Ln is pet friendly.
Does 18127 Whispering Gables Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18127 Whispering Gables Ln offers parking.
Does 18127 Whispering Gables Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18127 Whispering Gables Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18127 Whispering Gables Ln have a pool?
No, 18127 Whispering Gables Ln does not have a pool.
Does 18127 Whispering Gables Ln have accessible units?
No, 18127 Whispering Gables Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18127 Whispering Gables Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18127 Whispering Gables Ln has units with dishwashers.

