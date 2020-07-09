1811 Swan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute home located walking distance to Bishop Lynch High School and White Rock Montesorri. Minutes away from White Rock Lake and easy access to 30 and 635. Clean home with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, white paint, updated lighting, and new bath fixtures. Tons of natural light and large kitchen that opens up to living area. Brand new fenced in backyard. Pets are on case by case basis. If interested in applying, request application. Application fee is $45 per adult. Background and credit will be checked.