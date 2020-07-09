All apartments in Dallas
1811 Swan Drive
1811 Swan Drive

1811 Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Swan Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute home located walking distance to Bishop Lynch High School and White Rock Montesorri. Minutes away from White Rock Lake and easy access to 30 and 635. Clean home with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, white paint, updated lighting, and new bath fixtures. Tons of natural light and large kitchen that opens up to living area. Brand new fenced in backyard. Pets are on case by case basis. If interested in applying, request application. Application fee is $45 per adult. Background and credit will be checked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

