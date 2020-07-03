All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:21 AM

18108 N Aramis Lane

18108 Aramis Ln · No Longer Available
Location

18108 Aramis Ln, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
JUST LISTED!! Tastefully updated home boasts an open floor plan that has been extensively renovated throughout. The kitchen was totally redone in 2015 with new cabinets, new granite counters, a 6 burner commercial-style cooktop, 2 dishwashers, and 36 inch double ovens. Bathrooms are updated. Master bathroom was remodeled in 2017 with modern tub and separate tiled frameless shower. Updated hardwood flooring on first floor and recent fresh paint throughout entire home. First floor master with vaulted ceiling. 3 large living areas. Upstairs bedrooms share an updated jack-and-jill bathroom. Over-sized laundry room. Lots of storage. Large treed backyard in quiet neighborhood. Plano ISD. Move in ready. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18108 N Aramis Lane have any available units?
18108 N Aramis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18108 N Aramis Lane have?
Some of 18108 N Aramis Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18108 N Aramis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18108 N Aramis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18108 N Aramis Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18108 N Aramis Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18108 N Aramis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18108 N Aramis Lane offers parking.
Does 18108 N Aramis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18108 N Aramis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18108 N Aramis Lane have a pool?
No, 18108 N Aramis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18108 N Aramis Lane have accessible units?
No, 18108 N Aramis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18108 N Aramis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18108 N Aramis Lane has units with dishwashers.

