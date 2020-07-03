18108 N Aramis Lane

Amenities

JUST LISTED!! Tastefully updated home boasts an open floor plan that has been extensively renovated throughout. The kitchen was totally redone in 2015 with new cabinets, new granite counters, a 6 burner commercial-style cooktop, 2 dishwashers, and 36 inch double ovens. Bathrooms are updated. Master bathroom was remodeled in 2017 with modern tub and separate tiled frameless shower. Updated hardwood flooring on first floor and recent fresh paint throughout entire home. First floor master with vaulted ceiling. 3 large living areas. Upstairs bedrooms share an updated jack-and-jill bathroom. Over-sized laundry room. Lots of storage. Large treed backyard in quiet neighborhood. Plano ISD. Move in ready. MUST SEE!