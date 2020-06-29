All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8

17817 Coit Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17817 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Details: A beautiful floorplan! Youll fall in love with the custom interior design including 9 ft. ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, crown molding and built-in bookshelves in most. Its located on the first floor next to the main pool and fitness center.
Deposit: $100
Interior Amenities

Large Patios or Balconies *
Nine Foot Ceilings
Spacious Walk-in Closets
Crown Moldings with Chair Rail Accents
Oversized Garden Bathtubs *
Dry Bars *
Ceramic Tile Entryways
Recessed Lighting
Intrusion Alarms
White on White Designer Kitchens with Microwaves
Kitchen Pantries *
Stainless Steel Sinks
Designer Kitchen Border
Ceiling Fans with Light Kits in Living Room and Bedroom
Full-Sized Washer & Dryer Connections
Vaulted Ceilings *
Vertical Blinds
Digital Cable and High-Speed Internet Available

Exterior Amenities

Two Sparkling Swimming Pools
Health Fitness Facility
Elegant Clubhouse
Limited Access Gates
Detached Garages Available
Reserved Covered Parking Available
Fenced-in Backyards *
Barbecue Areas
Water Volleyball
Interior/Exterior Storage
Professional On-Site Management
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 have any available units?
17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 have?
Some of 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 currently offering any rent specials?
17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 pet-friendly?
No, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 offer parking?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 offers parking.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 have a pool?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 has a pool.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 have accessible units?
No, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 does not have accessible units.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: A8 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Windsor Turtle Creek
3663 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University