Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 2-1-2013. Large East Dallas 1,300 SF duplex with three bedrooms and two baths. Casa Linda area. Light and bright. Unit 1763 is on the right side. Good condition. Fenced back yard. One car garage. Recent carpet. Electric stove, full size utility with hookups in kitchen. 12 month lease, Pets negotiable. You are not responsible for yard work. $30 app fee. Bad credit okay if strong employment and can make lease payments.