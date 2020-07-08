17542 Sequoia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room pool

Lifestyle meets location at University Place, a single-family home community in Dallas. University Place residents enjoy a close commute with shopping and dining nearby. Future amenity center, swimming pool and dog park. Award-winning Plano ISD. Walking distance to University of Texas at Dallas. Minutes from Hwy 75 & Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. This stunning two story home features 3 +1 bed(converted study to bed room), 2.5 bath, study, dining room, game room, loft . The spacious kitchen features a great size island, breakfast area and opens into the great room. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and master bathroom includes double vanity sinks and walk in shower. Upstairs includes secondary bedrooms, loft and game room for the whole family to enjoy! Plano ISD.

Lease Details: Washer, Dryer, breakfast table, bedroom set, fridge



