Dallas, TX
17542 Sequoia Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

17542 Sequoia Dr

17542 Sequoia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17542 Sequoia Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
dog park
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
pool
Lifestyle meets location at University Place, a single-family home community in Dallas. University Place residents enjoy a close commute with shopping and dining nearby. Future amenity center, swimming pool and dog park. Award-winning Plano ISD. Walking distance to University of Texas at Dallas. Minutes from Hwy 75 & Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. This stunning two story home features 3 +1 bed(converted study to bed room), 2.5 bath, study, dining room, game room, loft . The spacious kitchen features a great size island, breakfast area and opens into the great room. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and master bathroom includes double vanity sinks and walk in shower. Upstairs includes secondary bedrooms, loft and game room for the whole family to enjoy! Plano ISD.
Lease Details: Washer, Dryer, breakfast table, bedroom set, fridge

(RLNE5769038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17542 Sequoia Dr have any available units?
17542 Sequoia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17542 Sequoia Dr have?
Some of 17542 Sequoia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17542 Sequoia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17542 Sequoia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17542 Sequoia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17542 Sequoia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17542 Sequoia Dr offer parking?
No, 17542 Sequoia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17542 Sequoia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17542 Sequoia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17542 Sequoia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17542 Sequoia Dr has a pool.
Does 17542 Sequoia Dr have accessible units?
No, 17542 Sequoia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17542 Sequoia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17542 Sequoia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

