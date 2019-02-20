17422 Energy Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Near public transportation. Free UTD shuttle steps away. Less than a mile from University place.

Located on a cul-de-sac with no thru traffic near McCallum and Hillcrest in much sought-after Far North Dallas. Close to George Bush, Preston and Coit Rd. Very close to UTD and shopping-business hot spot. Built in 2005, Brand new Roof, Upgraded Kitchen - new Steel Appliance, with new Granite Countertops, freshly painted and new Fencing? All in April 2018. Features an open kitchen, living and dining. The high ceiling in the living areas and entry contribute to the light-filled, expansive feeling within the home. Backyard is marked by fruit trees.