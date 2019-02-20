All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17422 Energy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17422 Energy Lane
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:19 PM

17422 Energy Lane

17422 Energy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17422 Energy Lane, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Near public transportation. Free UTD shuttle steps away. Less than a mile from University place.
Located on a cul-de-sac with no thru traffic near McCallum and Hillcrest in much sought-after Far North Dallas. Close to George Bush, Preston and Coit Rd. Very close to UTD and shopping-business hot spot. Built in 2005, Brand new Roof, Upgraded Kitchen - new Steel Appliance, with new Granite Countertops, freshly painted and new Fencing? All in April 2018. Features an open kitchen, living and dining. The high ceiling in the living areas and entry contribute to the light-filled, expansive feeling within the home. Backyard is marked by fruit trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17422 Energy Lane have any available units?
17422 Energy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17422 Energy Lane have?
Some of 17422 Energy Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17422 Energy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17422 Energy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17422 Energy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17422 Energy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17422 Energy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17422 Energy Lane offers parking.
Does 17422 Energy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17422 Energy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17422 Energy Lane have a pool?
No, 17422 Energy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17422 Energy Lane have accessible units?
No, 17422 Energy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17422 Energy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17422 Energy Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Broadstone LTD
305 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University