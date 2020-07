Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful house with Stone and Brick exterior adds to natural feel of this home. Big Creek Lot, Mature trees, Custom Ceramic tile, aminate wood floors, Crown Molding around vaulted ceilings, wood paneling. Skylight in sunny atrium could be your home office. Both full baths treated to tile updates and decorative look. Extra Sink fixtures in master bath. Great nieghborhood with Plano ISD. Easy to access to major highway and shopping areas.