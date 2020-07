Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

GREAT TOWNHOME! Enjoy the contemporary and modern feel of this elegant 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse just outside of downtown Dallas. Wide open luxury multi-level floor plan with gorgeous island granite kitchen and premium stainless steel appliances. Great location for access to downtown, nightlife, entertainment, and shopping. **These pics are from unit 106 so the layout will be a little different!**