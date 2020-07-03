1722 S Beckley Avenue

Amenities

THE BARN DOOR HOUSE WITH 3 EN SUITES! Honey Stop the Car! Located in the quintessential Beckley Club Estates, this neighborhood has been named one of the 10 Best N. Texas neighborhoods in 2017 by D Magazine. Situated within rolling hills, mature trees and free roaming peacocks. This home has been extensively renovated in 2018 with a modern touch. Barn doors, media room, island in kitchen, floating shelves, fireplace, large game room, large porch, his and her's closets, stand along soaking tub in master, porcelain sink in kitchen and vessel marble sinks with quartz countertops in kitchen. Soft close cabinets with much more. Property also for sale. OWNER FINANCE AVAILABLE.