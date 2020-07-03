All apartments in Dallas
1722 S Beckley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1722 S Beckley Avenue

1722 North Beckley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1722 North Beckley Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
media room
THE BARN DOOR HOUSE WITH 3 EN SUITES! Honey Stop the Car! Located in the quintessential Beckley Club Estates, this neighborhood has been named one of the 10 Best N. Texas neighborhoods in 2017 by D Magazine. Situated within rolling hills, mature trees and free roaming peacocks. This home has been extensively renovated in 2018 with a modern touch. Barn doors, media room, island in kitchen, floating shelves, fireplace, large game room, large porch, his and her's closets, stand along soaking tub in master, porcelain sink in kitchen and vessel marble sinks with quartz countertops in kitchen. Soft close cabinets with much more. Property also for sale. OWNER FINANCE AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 S Beckley Avenue have any available units?
1722 S Beckley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 S Beckley Avenue have?
Some of 1722 S Beckley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 S Beckley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 S Beckley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 S Beckley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1722 S Beckley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1722 S Beckley Avenue offer parking?
No, 1722 S Beckley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1722 S Beckley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 S Beckley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 S Beckley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1722 S Beckley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1722 S Beckley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 S Beckley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 S Beckley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 S Beckley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

