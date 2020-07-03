All apartments in Dallas
1719 Mary Street

1719 Mary Street · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Mary Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three-story townhouse walking distance to Lower Greenville and Lakewood. 6 mins to Downtown, 8 mins to SMU. Beautiful rooftop deck with a great view of the surrounding neighborhood. Home has hardwood floors, granite counter tops, high ceilings and like-new carpet. Spacious master bedroom has on-suite with gas fireplace. 2nd bedroom located on the same floor as the kitchen and living area. Open floor plan great for entertaining. All appliances will stay including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Two-car garage and a side yard. Background check, credit check and renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Mary Street have any available units?
1719 Mary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Mary Street have?
Some of 1719 Mary Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Mary Street currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Mary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Mary Street pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Mary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1719 Mary Street offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Mary Street offers parking.
Does 1719 Mary Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Mary Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Mary Street have a pool?
No, 1719 Mary Street does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Mary Street have accessible units?
No, 1719 Mary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Mary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Mary Street has units with dishwashers.

