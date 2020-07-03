1719 Mary Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Three-story townhouse walking distance to Lower Greenville and Lakewood. 6 mins to Downtown, 8 mins to SMU. Beautiful rooftop deck with a great view of the surrounding neighborhood. Home has hardwood floors, granite counter tops, high ceilings and like-new carpet. Spacious master bedroom has on-suite with gas fireplace. 2nd bedroom located on the same floor as the kitchen and living area. Open floor plan great for entertaining. All appliances will stay including washer, dryer and refrigerator. Two-car garage and a side yard. Background check, credit check and renter's insurance required.