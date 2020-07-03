1717 Arts Plaza

Amenities

Residence 1905 is a 1-bedroom, 2-bath home plus a study that captures the essence of all that is happening in the burgeoning Arts District. Unobstructed western views of the Arts District are framed by 10-foot window walls that overlook an expansive terrace. Appealing hallmarks of the home include 11-foot ceilings; museum finished walls and marble flooring, each lending itself to a dramatic gallery-like feel. An extensive use of lighting and clearstory windows create an optimal atmosphere of space and brightness regardless of the time of day.