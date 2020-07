Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled Casa View Home! Great location close to Garland Road! Large backyard, new cabinets and counters, laminate floors, no carpet! Home is fresh and modern! This one is super cute and perfect for anyone wanting a little more from their home! Application fee $50 per person over 18. Application and lease are all done online! Pets on case by case basis.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1703-centerville ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.