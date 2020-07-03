Amenities

1701 Payne Street, Dallas, TX 75201 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Open Concept Layouts Private Terraces With Stunning Downtown Views 9" Ceilings With Exposed Concrete Floor-To-Ceiling Windows With Solar Shades Designer Tiled Walk-In Showers Garden Tubs Custom Framed Bathroom Mirrors Granite Countertops With Subway Tile Backsplash Stainless Steel Appliances With Glass Top Stove Kitchen Pantries Side-By-Side Refrigerators Oversized Island Kitchens Full-Sized Washer and Dryers Hardwood Floors with Stylish Cut-Berber Carpet in Bedrooms Impressive Walk-In Closets Electronic Home Entry System _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24-Hour Concierge Desk Breathtaking Rooftop Swimming Pool Rooftop Lounge with Pool Table and Shuffleboard Sky Deck with Outdoor Kitchen, Fireplace, Lounge Seating and TV's Fully Equipped Business Center with Gourmet Coffee Bar Dog park Conference Room with Apple TV Wi-Fi Throughout Common Areas State-of-the-Art 24-Hour Gym Yoga, Pilates and Cross-Training Room Dog Spa Bike Storage Controlled Access Building & Parking Garage On-Site Retail ______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with! [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3610390 ]