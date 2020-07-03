All apartments in Dallas
1701 Payne Street

1701 Payne St · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Payne St, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
1701 Payne Street, Dallas, TX 75201 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (469) 300-5533. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Open Concept Layouts Private Terraces With Stunning Downtown Views 9" Ceilings With Exposed Concrete Floor-To-Ceiling Windows With Solar Shades Designer Tiled Walk-In Showers Garden Tubs Custom Framed Bathroom Mirrors Granite Countertops With Subway Tile Backsplash Stainless Steel Appliances With Glass Top Stove Kitchen Pantries Side-By-Side Refrigerators Oversized Island Kitchens Full-Sized Washer and Dryers Hardwood Floors with Stylish Cut-Berber Carpet in Bedrooms Impressive Walk-In Closets Electronic Home Entry System _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24-Hour Concierge Desk Breathtaking Rooftop Swimming Pool Rooftop Lounge with Pool Table and Shuffleboard Sky Deck with Outdoor Kitchen, Fireplace, Lounge Seating and TV's Fully Equipped Business Center with Gourmet Coffee Bar Dog park Conference Room with Apple TV Wi-Fi Throughout Common Areas State-of-the-Art 24-Hour Gym Yoga, Pilates and Cross-Training Room Dog Spa Bike Storage Controlled Access Building & Parking Garage On-Site Retail ______________________________ Looking for a new apartment? Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with! [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3610390 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Payne Street have any available units?
1701 Payne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Payne Street have?
Some of 1701 Payne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Payne Street currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Payne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Payne Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Payne Street is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Payne Street offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Payne Street offers parking.
Does 1701 Payne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Payne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Payne Street have a pool?
Yes, 1701 Payne Street has a pool.
Does 1701 Payne Street have accessible units?
No, 1701 Payne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Payne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Payne Street does not have units with dishwashers.

