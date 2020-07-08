166 Easton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

OMG! You wanted a fun house in a smoking hot area? You got it. Spread out and FULL of light. Freshly painted. Minutes from White Rock Lake, shopping, dining & entertainment. Freshly painted. Hip. Stacked living and dining are MY favorite part of this house. Your favorite part may be the sunroom addition on the back of the house. Or maybe its the mid century personality with the modern flair. Either way, this home is so cute! The backyard is ample for entertaining, playing, gardening or pets. Walk to your favorite coffee shop. Seller financing available.

Buyer & buyers agent to verify measurements, schools, utilities.