All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 166 Easton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
166 Easton Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:51 PM

166 Easton Road

166 Easton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

166 Easton Road, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
OMG! You wanted a fun house in a smoking hot area? You got it. Spread out and FULL of light. Freshly painted. Minutes from White Rock Lake, shopping, dining & entertainment. Freshly painted. Hip. Stacked living and dining are MY favorite part of this house. Your favorite part may be the sunroom addition on the back of the house. Or maybe its the mid century personality with the modern flair. Either way, this home is so cute! The backyard is ample for entertaining, playing, gardening or pets. Walk to your favorite coffee shop. Seller financing available.
Buyer & buyers agent to verify measurements, schools, utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Easton Road have any available units?
166 Easton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 Easton Road have?
Some of 166 Easton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Easton Road currently offering any rent specials?
166 Easton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Easton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Easton Road is pet friendly.
Does 166 Easton Road offer parking?
Yes, 166 Easton Road offers parking.
Does 166 Easton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Easton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Easton Road have a pool?
No, 166 Easton Road does not have a pool.
Does 166 Easton Road have accessible units?
No, 166 Easton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Easton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Easton Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Mill House
4311 Woodhollow Dr
Dallas, TX 75237
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir
Dallas, TX 75252
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University