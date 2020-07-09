All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:59 PM

16361 Lauder Lane

16361 Lauder Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16361 Lauder Ln, Dallas, TX 75248
Highlands North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
game room
parking
garage
Property was total update on all four bathrooms plus half bath . upgrade Kitchen counter with granite and laminated floor on Living room formal dining plus office(Game room) split bedroom very open spacious house. Total paint inside. close high school & UTD. close to 190 back to lake & 24 hour fitness. Property face Campbell.with circular drive way cover patio from fence gate to nice twin lake. owner is license broker, only allow one small pet.Photos taken before move in . new high insulated windows install last month house furnish refrigerator and washer dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16361 Lauder Lane have any available units?
16361 Lauder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 16361 Lauder Lane have?
Some of 16361 Lauder Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16361 Lauder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16361 Lauder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16361 Lauder Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16361 Lauder Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16361 Lauder Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16361 Lauder Lane offers parking.
Does 16361 Lauder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16361 Lauder Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16361 Lauder Lane have a pool?
No, 16361 Lauder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16361 Lauder Lane have accessible units?
No, 16361 Lauder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16361 Lauder Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16361 Lauder Lane has units with dishwashers.

