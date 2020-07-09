16361 Lauder Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym game room parking garage

Property was total update on all four bathrooms plus half bath . upgrade Kitchen counter with granite and laminated floor on Living room formal dining plus office(Game room) split bedroom very open spacious house. Total paint inside. close high school & UTD. close to 190 back to lake & 24 hour fitness. Property face Campbell.with circular drive way cover patio from fence gate to nice twin lake. owner is license broker, only allow one small pet.Photos taken before move in . new high insulated windows install last month house furnish refrigerator and washer dryer