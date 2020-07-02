All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:30 PM

1625 Hickory Street

1625 Hickory St · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Hickory St, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Be the First to Rent this Brand New Condo in the Heart of Dallas!!! This 3 Floor Cedars Condo offers a 2 Car Garage and Office on the 1st Floor, Living Room, Electric Fireplace, Waterfall Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen (REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED), and Half Bathroom on the 2nd Floor, and Double Master Bedrooms complete with Beautiful Modern Bathrooms for each Bedroom on the 3rd Floor. Saving the Best for Last, Enjoy your own Private Rooftop and Magnificent View of the Dallas Skyline!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Hickory Street have any available units?
1625 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Hickory Street have?
Some of 1625 Hickory Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1625 Hickory Street offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Hickory Street offers parking.
Does 1625 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 1625 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Hickory Street have accessible units?
No, 1625 Hickory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.

