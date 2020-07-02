1625 Hickory Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Be the First to Rent this Brand New Condo in the Heart of Dallas!!! This 3 Floor Cedars Condo offers a 2 Car Garage and Office on the 1st Floor, Living Room, Electric Fireplace, Waterfall Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen (REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED), and Half Bathroom on the 2nd Floor, and Double Master Bedrooms complete with Beautiful Modern Bathrooms for each Bedroom on the 3rd Floor. Saving the Best for Last, Enjoy your own Private Rooftop and Magnificent View of the Dallas Skyline!!!