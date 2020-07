Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful rental opportunity in Oak Park Estates. Near Loop 12 and Highway 67. Home features three large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Oversized two car garage. Easy access to Bishop Arts, minutes to Downtown Dallas. Walk to Kiest Park, minutes to DART rail station. Owner still doing make ready items will be avaiable for lease no later than July 1.