All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1614 Tribeca Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1614 Tribeca Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

1614 Tribeca Way

1614 Tribeca Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1614 Tribeca Way, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1 Month Free with 18 month Lease>> Available Now...All fresh paint and carpet ready for move in. Tri-level town-home, 2.5 Baths and 2 (near equal size) Master bedrooms makes for a nice roommate layout. San Jacinto Lofts offers Gated community just east of downtown Dallas. 1st floor is tandem garage, laundry room with top of the line washer-dryer (owner not responsible for repair) and mudroom. 2nd floor is ultimate loft style-Open floor plan with balcony, half bath and cool electric fireplace. Tons of natural lighting throughout flowing to an open kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Pets case by case with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Tribeca Way have any available units?
1614 Tribeca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Tribeca Way have?
Some of 1614 Tribeca Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Tribeca Way currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Tribeca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Tribeca Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Tribeca Way is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Tribeca Way offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Tribeca Way offers parking.
Does 1614 Tribeca Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Tribeca Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Tribeca Way have a pool?
No, 1614 Tribeca Way does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Tribeca Way have accessible units?
No, 1614 Tribeca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Tribeca Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Tribeca Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunter's Court
8550 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University