1614 Tribeca Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1 Month Free with 18 month Lease>> Available Now...All fresh paint and carpet ready for move in. Tri-level town-home, 2.5 Baths and 2 (near equal size) Master bedrooms makes for a nice roommate layout. San Jacinto Lofts offers Gated community just east of downtown Dallas. 1st floor is tandem garage, laundry room with top of the line washer-dryer (owner not responsible for repair) and mudroom. 2nd floor is ultimate loft style-Open floor plan with balcony, half bath and cool electric fireplace. Tons of natural lighting throughout flowing to an open kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Pets case by case with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties