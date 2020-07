Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location Townhouse - steps to park and restaurants and nearby nightlife in Deep Ellum and Greenville Ave. Beautiful fully repainted 3 bedroom, 3.1 bathrooms split level townhome with two car garage. Featuring Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and new carpet. Each bedroom has a bathroom attached, spacious living area with decorative lighting. Located minutes from downtown with easy access to highway 75 and 35.