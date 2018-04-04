All apartments in Dallas
1600 Abrams Road

1600 Abrams Road · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Fabulous location!! Close to Whole Foods, Santa Fe Trail which leads to White Rock Lake and Lakewood Theater. This beautifully kept, spacious 2 bedrooms condo with granite counters in the kitchen that looks into the living room with the dining room just off to the side is prefect for entertaining. There is a half bath for your guests. Wood floors throughout the living, dining and bedrooms and hall are quite elegant. Large laundry area that can accommodate an extra fridge or freezer. Rent includes the fridge washer and dryer!! The master bath is spacious with separate tub and shower, double sinks and good sized walk in closet. Second bedroom on other end of the hall, great for privacy and has an attached bath!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

