1600 Abrams Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fabulous location!! Close to Whole Foods, Santa Fe Trail which leads to White Rock Lake and Lakewood Theater. This beautifully kept, spacious 2 bedrooms condo with granite counters in the kitchen that looks into the living room with the dining room just off to the side is prefect for entertaining. There is a half bath for your guests. Wood floors throughout the living, dining and bedrooms and hall are quite elegant. Large laundry area that can accommodate an extra fridge or freezer. Rent includes the fridge washer and dryer!! The master bath is spacious with separate tub and shower, double sinks and good sized walk in closet. Second bedroom on other end of the hall, great for privacy and has an attached bath!!