Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Updated half Duplex located Near Hwy 75, UTD and Hwy 190. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full bath. New Granite Counter top in the kitchen. New Tile and vanity in upstairs bathroom. Fresh paint interior and exterior. New premium vinyl flooring just installed in living room last week (pictures are with old flooring). New water heater last year. Ready to move in. Short term lease is available at a higher price.