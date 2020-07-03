15541 Earlport Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Updated home in exclusive private park community. This home has a wonderful kitchen that is open to the main living & features updated cabinets with under cabinet lighting, concrete counters & a stone tile backsplash. A flexible floor plan allows the formal dining to serve as a living room or vice versa & either space could easily be used as a home office. The secondary bedrooms are a good size & the 2nd bath is also updated with floor tile, tub surround tile, lighting, & vanities. The master bedroom is enormous & features a large master closet, & an incredible updated master bath. Don't miss the 7 acre private park that is exclusive to residents. The park has a community pool, tennis, playground & sports field