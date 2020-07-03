All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:26 AM

15541 Earlport Circle

15541 Earlport Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15541 Earlport Circle, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood on the Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated home in exclusive private park community. This home has a wonderful kitchen that is open to the main living & features updated cabinets with under cabinet lighting, concrete counters & a stone tile backsplash. A flexible floor plan allows the formal dining to serve as a living room or vice versa & either space could easily be used as a home office. The secondary bedrooms are a good size & the 2nd bath is also updated with floor tile, tub surround tile, lighting, & vanities. The master bedroom is enormous & features a large master closet, & an incredible updated master bath. Don't miss the 7 acre private park that is exclusive to residents. The park has a community pool, tennis, playground & sports field

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15541 Earlport Circle have any available units?
15541 Earlport Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15541 Earlport Circle have?
Some of 15541 Earlport Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15541 Earlport Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15541 Earlport Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15541 Earlport Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15541 Earlport Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15541 Earlport Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15541 Earlport Circle offers parking.
Does 15541 Earlport Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15541 Earlport Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15541 Earlport Circle have a pool?
Yes, 15541 Earlport Circle has a pool.
Does 15541 Earlport Circle have accessible units?
No, 15541 Earlport Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15541 Earlport Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15541 Earlport Circle has units with dishwashers.

