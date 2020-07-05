All apartments in Dallas
155 East Kirnwood Drive
155 East Kirnwood Drive

155 Kirnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Kirnwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Dallas is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, laminate wood floors, high ceilings! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=dTxg1OW85a&env=production

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 East Kirnwood Drive have any available units?
155 East Kirnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 155 East Kirnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
155 East Kirnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 East Kirnwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 East Kirnwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 155 East Kirnwood Drive offer parking?
No, 155 East Kirnwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 155 East Kirnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 East Kirnwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 East Kirnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 155 East Kirnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 155 East Kirnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 155 East Kirnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 155 East Kirnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 East Kirnwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 East Kirnwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 East Kirnwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

