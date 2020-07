Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available to view August 4th. Located near Baylor hospital, minutes for White Rock Lake, Uptown, West Village. High end finish out, ceramic tile in entry way, hand scraped hardwood floors on second level, carpet on third level, granite countertops, stainless appliances, 2 car garage, iron fence enclosure on patio area. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Renters insurance is mandatory. Photos were taken prior to current tenant's occupancy.