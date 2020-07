Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sleek, modern 2-story townhome. Only 2yrs. old. New, quiet, convenient neighborhood with easy commute to Medical District, Downtown, and Bishop Arts District, and less than 5 minute walk to Dart Station. Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, (fridge stays,) recessed lighting, beautiful quartz countertops, deep sink, and open to the living and dining areas. Half bath down.

3 bedrooms and 2 baths up. Master ensuite is modern with wet area tub - shower. Utility area up.

Big 2-car garage.