1527 Grinnell St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1527 Grinnell St
1527 Grinnell Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1527 Grinnell Street, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer brick home, recently updated kitchen and bath with spacious living room. Also, house has burglar bars for personal comfort.
For more pictures and more information on this property visit our website www.requestrentals.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1527 Grinnell St have any available units?
1527 Grinnell St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1527 Grinnell St have?
Some of 1527 Grinnell St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1527 Grinnell St currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Grinnell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Grinnell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Grinnell St is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Grinnell St offer parking?
No, 1527 Grinnell St does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Grinnell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Grinnell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Grinnell St have a pool?
No, 1527 Grinnell St does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Grinnell St have accessible units?
No, 1527 Grinnell St does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Grinnell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 Grinnell St has units with dishwashers.
