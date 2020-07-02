All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207
1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207

1516 Annex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Amazing move in special! Get half off next month's rent if you move in this month and sign a 1 year lease!****

Beautiful living close to downtown Dallas, TX. These apartment just went through a major renovation. The stunning transformation includes new paint, hardwood floors throughout, and new stainless steel appliances. The wide open floor plans and large bedrooms with over-sized closets make this apartment feel much bigger than the square footage. This apartment is ready to go NOW and will not last long. This complex is conveniently located in East Dallas and just a quick 5 minute drive from downtown Dallas. Call us today and let these newly renovated apartments be your new home.

Just minutes away from the Dallas Tollway and Highway I-35, Downtown Dallas, Oak Lawn and the active Dallas nightlife.

Pictures do not do this property justice. YOU HAVE TO SEE FOR YOURSELF!

Showings are by appointment only.

Open Monday - Friday 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday 10 am to 5 pm.

Contact us at the office at (972) 290-0820
Enjoy Dallas living at Gramercy Park. The location of this community is in the 75204 area of Dallas. The leasing staff is waiting to show you all that this community has in store. Come for a visit to check out the apartment floorplan options. At Gramercy Park you're new apartment awaits.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 have any available units?
1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 have?
Some of 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 offers parking.
Does 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 have a pool?
No, 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Annex Ave, Apt 207 has units with dishwashers.

