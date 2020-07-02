All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1509 Main Street #1153.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1509 Main Street #1153
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:16 AM

1509 Main Street #1153

1509 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1509 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
??Downtown Dallas Urban Loft Living! - Urban loft living in Downtown Dallas has never been easier. Since 1913, the 17-story Late Gothic Revival tower known as The Kirby has been one of the most distinguished landmarks in Dallas. Now this historic building has been renovated into 157 beautifully designed, classic urban lofts and apartments.

Living in the heart of Downtown Dallas, residents at The Kirby enjoy a modern urban lifestyle while experiencing a unique connection to the past. Our units feature a variety of design elements for every taste, including original 1913 hardwood floors, exposed brick, spacious walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings, some of which are structural concrete with exposed ductwork. Many units have expansive city and skyline views and each apartment has assigned parking in our garage. The Kirby offers a full spectrum of contemporary conveniences and technological advances including Wi-Fi/ HDTV and high-speed internet access in each unit. Residents have access to Sky Fitness our fitness center with a view, a rooftop pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen with seating area and a coffee bar. All this and more awaits you at The Kirby, one of the premier apartment communities in Dallas.

Listing provided by Direct Realty - A FREE apartment locating service!
Check us out at https://www.directrealtyteam.com/apartments/ or call 469-909-1926!

NO FEE Rental Service for the DFW Area!

(RLNE5072966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Main Street #1153 have any available units?
1509 Main Street #1153 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Main Street #1153 have?
Some of 1509 Main Street #1153's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Main Street #1153 currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Main Street #1153 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Main Street #1153 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Main Street #1153 is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Main Street #1153 offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Main Street #1153 offers parking.
Does 1509 Main Street #1153 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Main Street #1153 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Main Street #1153 have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Main Street #1153 has a pool.
Does 1509 Main Street #1153 have accessible units?
No, 1509 Main Street #1153 does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Main Street #1153 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Main Street #1153 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University