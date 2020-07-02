1509 Main Street #1153

Amenities

??Downtown Dallas Urban Loft Living! - Urban loft living in Downtown Dallas has never been easier. Since 1913, the 17-story Late Gothic Revival tower known as The Kirby has been one of the most distinguished landmarks in Dallas. Now this historic building has been renovated into 157 beautifully designed, classic urban lofts and apartments.



Living in the heart of Downtown Dallas, residents at The Kirby enjoy a modern urban lifestyle while experiencing a unique connection to the past. Our units feature a variety of design elements for every taste, including original 1913 hardwood floors, exposed brick, spacious walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings, some of which are structural concrete with exposed ductwork. Many units have expansive city and skyline views and each apartment has assigned parking in our garage. The Kirby offers a full spectrum of contemporary conveniences and technological advances including Wi-Fi/ HDTV and high-speed internet access in each unit. Residents have access to Sky Fitness our fitness center with a view, a rooftop pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen with seating area and a coffee bar. All this and more awaits you at The Kirby, one of the premier apartment communities in Dallas.



